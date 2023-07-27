|
27.07.2023 11:59:00
If You Invested $5,000 in AGNC Investment 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income, which is why many income investors gravitate toward them. One popular dividend stock, with an ultra-high yield of 14%, is AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC).However, having a high dividend yield doesn't always mean a stock will deliver for your portfolio. Read on to see how AGNC has performed for its investors over the past decade and whether it's right for your portfolio.AGNC is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which means it isn't subject to federal or state income tax as long as it distributes 90% of its taxable income to shareholders. Because of this tax treatment, REITs tend to deliver big dividend yields to their investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
