25.04.2023 11:30:00
If You Invested $5,000 in Axsome Therapeutics 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
Some stocks soar overnight. But in most cases, you'll have a better chance of winning in the stock market if you buy and hold on for at least five years. This generally allows you to benefit from a company's development and earnings growth -- or in the case of a young company, that first wave of revenue.This is what happened for most early investors in Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). The company last year brought its first two products to market. If you'd invested $5,000 in the biotech five years ago, you would have watched this exciting story unfold. Let's check out exactly how much you would have made on the investment -- and if there's potentially more to gain with this stock.Axsome Therapeutics shares have had their ups and downs over the past five years. But they've still climbed a whopping 2,759%. If you'd invested $5,000 back then, today your investment would be worth $142,950. That's an amazing performance. You may be wondering if you should reduce or sell off your position and lock in those gains right now.Continue reading
