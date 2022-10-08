|
08.10.2022 12:30:00
If You Invested $5,000 in Axsome Therapeutics in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has been making headlines for two reasons this year. First, the stock has defied the bear market. It has climbed 21% so far this year, while the S&P 500 index has dropped 20%. And second, the company is starting to sell its very first products.If you invested at the start of this year, you're winning on that investment. But what if you bought shares of Axsome earlier in this company's story? Let's find out how much you would have today if you invested $5,000 in Axsome about three and a half years ago.Back in January of 2019, Axsome was trading for about $8 a share. If you invested $5,000 at that time, you would have purchased 625 shares. The stock climbed as much as 3,000% in just a year. Right now, it's settled at about 1,500% higher than it was in early 2019. So today your investment would be worth $28,750.Continue reading
