If You Invested $5,000 In Canopy Growth In 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

With the battered Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) making major changes to its business with its ongoing pivot into focusing on the U.S. cannabis market, it's time to reassess the company's investment worthiness. Despite its revenue slipping from stagnation into decline over the last year or so, its shares are up by 7% over the last 90 days, but that doesn't tell investors much about where it'll be going in the next few years.Let's examine this company's recent performance in more depth and map out where it might be headed in the near future so that you'll understand whether it might be an appealing investment for you or whether it'd be better to pass. If you invested $5,000 into Canopy three years ago, the bad news is that your investment would only be worth around $1,338 today, as the stock has fallen by 73.2% since then. There were a few factors driving this decline, starting with the unsustainable valuation it had in early 2021, during the market's meme stock rush, which affected cannabis stocks too.