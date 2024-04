If You Invested $5,000 in CrowdStrike Stock's IPO in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Investors can be forgiven if they chose not to invest in the initial public offering (IPO) of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) in 2019, much less invest $5,000 at that time. This company is a cloud-based enterprise cybersecurity specialist. And most investors aren't well-versed on this subject.In short, most investors don't know what it takes to be a good company in this space, which would have been a good reason not to buy CrowdStrike 's IPO.After all, cybersecurity companies don't have much room for error. A single, preventable breach can result in irreparable reputational damage. In other words, everything can seem hunky-dory until a bad actor exposes the shortcomings of a company's software. The subsequent hit to the business and, consequently, shareholders would be incredibly fast.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel