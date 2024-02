If You Invested $5,000 in Green Thumb Industries in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Cannabis stocks represent a huge growth opportunity for investors. But they also come with considerable risks, as marijuana is federally banned in the U.S. Its legality in many states, however, has created a unique opportunity for investors to buy shares of businesses running state-level operations.Five years ago, investing in a multistate marijuana producer such as Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) may have looked like a great idea. After all, if the U.S. legalizes marijuana use, the company could be in an excellent position to grow rapidly and benefit from the operations it has already built up. But it hasn't exactly panned out that way -- legalization hasn't happened, nor is it on the horizon. Green Thumb investors, however, have been some of the luckier ones. Here's how you would have fared if you invested $5,000 in the pot stock five years ago.On Jan. 2, 2019, Green Thumb's stock closed at $8.53. If you invested $5,000 in the stock at that price, you would own approximately 586 shares of the cannabis producer. Today, with the stock trading at around $13, your investment would be worth about $7,600, a return of 52%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel