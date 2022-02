If You Invested $5,000 in InMode in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As a medical equipment company focused on developing innovative devices to perform aesthetic procedures, InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) has a lot to offer investors.With its snappy revenue growth, robust profitability, and consistent investment in research and development, there are many factors supporting its long-term performance -- and that's been true for quite some time. Over the last 12 months, its shares have risen by 13.7%, topping the market's increase of 10.4%.But how much money would shareholders have made if they invested even further back, and what are the company's chances of replicating its run-up to the present? Let's crunch a few numbers and examine its business model to find out why it's successful.Continue reading