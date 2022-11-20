|
20.11.2022 16:30:00
If You Invested $5,000 In InMode Stock In 2020, Here's How Much Money You'd Have Today
InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) is a growth stock unlike any other, and it's also one of my biggest holdings. This medical aesthetics company hails from Israel, and it makes technologies that enable minimally invasive beauty treatments, ranging from skin tightening to body contouring. That means it stands to steal market share from traditional, non-invasive beauty techniques like laser treatments as well as invasive approaches like plastic surgery. Its shares are up some 50% over the past six months. But was the business a good investment a couple of years ago, and could it still be a good investment from here? The answer to both of those questions is yes, and here's why.Investing in InMode in early 2020 was a smart move. If you bought $5,000 worth of its shares on Jan. 1, 2020, they'd now be worth around $9,400. But that's assuming you didn't sell your shares after the stock's sharp run-up in late 2021. If you'd sold near the peak, you'd now have more than $24,000.Continue reading
