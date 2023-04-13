|
13.04.2023 15:53:00
If You Invested $5,000 in McKesson in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
McKesson (NYSE: MCK) is a great stock for long-term holders, but many investors are not familiar with it. This medical distribution giant is anything but flashy, and you're unlikely to see its shares skyrocketing in any given period.But the truth is that the company has been a strong performer for its shareholders over the last 10 years -- and here's how much money it would have made had you invested in it back then.If you had bought $5,000 worth of McKesson stock at the start of April 2013 and reinvested all of your dividends, your investment would now be worth around $18,700 after growing by 274%. On the other hand, if you'd bought shares of a market-tracking index fund like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, you'd only have $15,540 with reinvestment. Obviously, that means McKesson investors beat the market handily -- but the less obvious observation is that they beat the market without taking on a lot of additional exposure to risk.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu McKesson Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu McKesson Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|McKesson Corp.
|328,00
|-0,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.