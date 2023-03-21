|
If You Invested $5,000 in Moderna in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) success in the coronavirus vaccine race has equaled success for early investors. Those who bet on Moderna as it brought a vaccine candidate into clinical trials back in the spring of 2020 have benefited. The biotech then launched its vaccine, generated billions of dollars in revenue from it, and saw its shares take off.Since then, the stock has declined from its peak. But it still represents a winning investment for those who got in on the story early. Let's take a look at how much you would have today if you'd invested $5,000 in Moderna back in 2020.Moderna became one of the first to bring a coronavirus vaccine candidate into clinical trials. That happened three years ago, in the spring of 2020. Let's imagine you bought your shares on March 19, when they traded for about $28. With $5,000, you would have purchased about 178 shares.Continue reading
