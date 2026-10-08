If You Invested $5,000 in SpaceX at Its IPO, Here Is What It Is Worth Today

Few initial public offerings (IPO) have generated as much excitement as Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX). Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company went public on June 12 in the biggest IPO in history. The company priced its shares at $135, but overwhelming demand pushed the stock's opening trade to $150. From there, shares climbed as high as $176.52 before finishing their first day at $160.95.

For investors watching from the sidelines, investing in SpaceX probably looked like easy money. IPOs have a funny way of looking different once the excitement wears off, though. As of this writing (Oct. 5), SpaceX stock trades around $165, giving the company a valuation of roughly $2 trillion.

So, if you invested a modest sum of $5,000 in SpaceX stock when it opened for trading, how much money would you actually have today? The answer might surprise you.

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