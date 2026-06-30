Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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30.06.2026 04:00:00
If You Invested $5,000 in SpaceX at Its Opening Price, Here Is What It Is Worth Today
When Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) opened to the public on June 12, it started trading at $150 per share, closing the day at just under $161.Because of the price movements throughout that day, however, the returns, and in some cases losses, for anyone who bought shares on June 12 will vary greatly. Still, it's possible to look at a few different scenarios and what those shares may be worth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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