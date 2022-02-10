|
10.02.2022 13:55:00
If You Invested $5,000 in UnitedHealth 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Who knew that crypto might be cranking out millionaires practically overnight in 2021 or that Gamestop and a few other meme stocks might do the same? If you're one of the lucky ones, congrats! But long-term investors are looking at building an investment portfolio with companies with solid histories, strategies, and road maps that aren't spurred on by hype. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) provides those characteristics, along with huge gains -- minus the level of risk.In fact, UnitedHealth's gains over the past 10 years might surprise you, and if you remove all the ups and downs in between that span, UnitedHealth has turned out to be a better investment than Gamestop by a 2 to 1 ratio in gains for long-term investors.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
