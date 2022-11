If You Invested $5,000 in Visa in 2008, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Payments powerhouse Visa (NYSE: V) has been one of the top-performing stocks over the past decade. As half of a duopoly in credit card processing with Mastercard, it benefits from a competitive moat that has allowed it to perform consistently across an array of macroeconomic and market conditions.A testament to Visa's durability is the fact that it is only down 7% year to date at recent prices, while the broader S&P 500 is down by 21%. And if you go back 10 years, Visa has returned nearly 20% on an annualized basis. But if you go back a little further, to the Great Recession, the stock has produced an average annualized return of more than 21% since the beginning of November 2008. Continue reading