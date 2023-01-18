|
18.01.2023 16:15:00
If You Invested $5,000 in Zoetis in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
When you're smooshing your dog's monthly heartworm pill into a dollop of peanut butter to make it more appetizing for Fido, there's a good chance that you're trying to get your pet to consume one of Zoetis' (NYSE: ZTS) products. The company makes diagnostic tests and medicines for pets and livestock, and it's actually the largest pet healthcare business in the world.Given that people love their pets and want to keep them healthy, such a business model seems like it'd be quite reliable over time. But did Zoetis' shareholders actually make money over the last 10 years, and is the stock a worthy purchase for prospective investors? Let's do some quick math and make a few projections to find out.Time was on your side if you bought shares of Zoetis in early 2013, right after its initial public offering (IPO). Thanks to its steady penetration of international markets and diligent development of new medicines and vaccines along the way, its net income has risen 345% over the past 10 years, topping $2 billion. Importantly, its dividend has gained an impressive 477% in the same period, which speaks to management's confidence in the company's enduring financial stability, and also its probability of successfully competing in the future.Continue reading
