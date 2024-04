If You Invested $5,000 When Dell Went Public Again in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Computing company Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) went public way back in 1988. The business performed well for more than a decade, and the stock performance was sensational going into the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s. At one point, Dell was valued at around $100 billion.However, from the year 2000 until 2013, the business languished, and the stock dropped roughly 75% in value. Finally, the company's founder, Michael Dell, worked out a deal to take the company private again.The public history for Dell seemed to be over. But in 2018, it went public once again at about $23 per share (adjusted for subsequent stock splits). Here's why it's been off to the races ever since.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel