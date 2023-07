If You Invested $500 in Plug Power in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Green hydrogen -- hydrogen generated by renewable energy or from low-carbon power -- is an emerging technology with the potential to grow into a massive market opportunity. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is one company leading the green hydrogen charge.Plug Power has delivered solid returns for investors despite never turning a profit in over two decades as a publicly traded company. More recently, the returns have increased. If you invested $500 in Plug Power stock at the start of 2019, that investment would be worth $4,278 today. That's an eight-fold return and it crushes the S&P 500's gain in the same period.However, those returns also came with enough volatility to make the average investor's stomach churn. In early 2021, your $500 investment would have turned into as much as $29,510. But the stock declined dramatically since then.Continue reading