If You Invested Had $1,000 in Virgin Galactic In 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Space tourism has the potential to grow into a massive market, and Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is one company leading the charge. Two years ago, Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson broke the stratosphere for the first time, beating Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin in the billionaire race to space.It has taken a lot for Virgin Galactic to get off the ground, literally and figuratively, and the company still has a ways to go in its effort to prove itself a worthwhile investment. If you purchased $1,000 in Virgin Galactic at the start of 2020, not long after it went public, your investment would have peaked at $5,144 in early 2021 before falling to a value of $335 today.Here's what investors need to know about the company, its vast opportunity, and the uphill battle it faces.Continue reading
