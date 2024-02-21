|
21.02.2024 12:45:00
If You Like 3M Then You Will Love These 2 Dividend Kings
3M (NYSE: MMM), American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) may not have much in common as companies. But as investments, all three companies are Dividend Kings that have paid and raised their payouts for at least 60 years -- making them some of the longest-tenured members of the group.However, all three stocks have also lost value over the last year, while the S&P 500 is up 22.7%. A single-digit dividend yield isn't going to be that appealing if a stock is underperforming by that many percentage points. Yet there are reasons to be optimistic about each company.Here's why all three dividend stocks look like a good value for 2024 and beyond.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 3M Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
20.02.24
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones schwächelt am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
15.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
15.02.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
15.02.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
14.02.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier 3M-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in 3M von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones mittags in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)