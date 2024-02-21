21.02.2024 12:45:00

If You Like 3M Then You Will Love These 2 Dividend Kings

3M (NYSE: MMM), American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) may not have much in common as companies. But as investments, all three companies are Dividend Kings that have paid and raised their payouts for at least 60 years -- making them some of the longest-tenured members of the group.However, all three stocks have also lost value over the last year, while the S&P 500 is up 22.7%. A single-digit dividend yield isn't going to be that appealing if a stock is underperforming by that many percentage points. Yet there are reasons to be optimistic about each company.Here's why all three dividend stocks look like a good value for 2024 and beyond.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

