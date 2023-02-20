|
20.02.2023 14:45:00
If You Like Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft, You Might Love This Growth Stock
Amazon, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet have a few things in common. First, they're all worth more than $1 trillion. Second, they're the top three players in the cloud computing industry.The cloud is a transformative technology. It has allowed businesses, small and large, to move their operations online -- and to broaden their customer bases by opening digital sales channels. Not only does that create new revenue opportunities, but the cloud is also a major cost saver.According to one estimate by Grand View Research, the industry could be worth more than $1.5 trillion a year by 2030. While the three aforementioned giants are fiercely battling each other for a slice of that pie, DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) is quietly growing faster than all of them. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
