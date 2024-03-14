|
14.03.2024 12:30:00
If You Like Boeing Stock Down 23.9% This Year, Then You'll Love These 2 Dividend Payers
Boeing (NYSE: BA) is, by far, the worst-performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average so far in 2024. It is also one of just two stocks in the Dow that don't pay dividends, the other being Salesforce.Boeing shareholders are hoping the business can turn around and resume paying and growing its dividend. But in the meantime, there are other quality dividend stocks that have sold off but are still maintaining or even increasing their payouts. Here's why Boeing, California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT), and Deere (NYSE: DE) are worth buying now.
