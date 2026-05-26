Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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26.05.2026 17:45:00

If You Like Micron Technology, You Might Love This Other Super Semiconductor Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) supplies some of the world's best high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for data centers, which is critically important for processing artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. Demand for this hardware far exceeds supply, which is why Micron stock has exploded higher by 700% over the past year.But another company is also benefiting from the blistering demand for memory. Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) sells ion implantation machines, which play an essential role in the manufacturing of memory chips and other semiconductor hardware. As companies such as Micron race to expand their production capacity, they will have to buy more of this equipment.Axcelis stock is sitting on a 12-month gain of 170%. But is there more upside ahead?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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