13.08.2024 00:17:00
If You Like Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet, You Might Love This Growth Stock
Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet are very different companies, but they are the top three players in the fast-growing cloud computing industry.They offer hundreds of cloud services to businesses, from simple data storage to complex software development tools. More recently, they have invested heavily in new data centers filled with powerful graphics processors (GPUs) from the likes of Nvidia, and they rent the computing power to artificial intelligence (AI) developers. This could be one of the most valuable opportunities in the history of the cloud industry.Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet are locked in a fierce battle for AI market share. DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), on the other hand, has carved out a lucrative niche by only serving small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), which are often overlooked by its trillion-dollar competitors. DigitalOcean stock looks like a great value, and here's why investors might want to buy it right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
