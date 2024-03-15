Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
15.03.2024 10:12:00

If You Like Nvidia for Its AI Exposure, Then You'll Love These Two Stocks

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2023. So far this year, it's also the best-performing stock in the entire index. The winners keep running higher as investors gravitate toward companies that are successfully monetizing artificial intelligence (AI).Despite the company's red-hot returns, there are reasons to believe that Nvidia could grow into its valuation over time. But some investors may want to look outside the tech sector for AI opportunities. That's where GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) and Deere (NYSE: DE) come into play. Here's why Nvidia and these two underrated AI plays could be worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

