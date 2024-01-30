|
30.01.2024 16:48:00
If You Like Tesla, Then You Will Love These 2 Beaten-Down EV Stocks
Extending the rally that resulted in a gain of more than 24% last year, the S&P 500 is off to a strong start for 2024, thanks to the prospect of lower interest rates and encouraging economic data.But many electric vehicle (EV) stocks have driven in the opposite direction. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), for example, are three EV stocks that have faced a rocky road in the early days of 2024. Despite their poor performances, though, there are valid reasons to believe that they can all accelerate higher in the months -- and years -- to come.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
00:08
|Musk’s record $55bn Tesla pay package voided by US judge (Financial Times)
|
30.01.24
|Gericht: Zahlung von 56 Milliarden Dollar an Musk nicht rechtens (dpa-AFX)
|
30.01.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 am Dienstagmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Tesla von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: Anleger lassen S&P 500 zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 beendet die Montagssitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)