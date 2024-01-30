30.01.2024 16:48:00

If You Like Tesla, Then You Will Love These 2 Beaten-Down EV Stocks

Extending the rally that resulted in a gain of more than 24% last year, the S&P 500 is off to a strong start for 2024, thanks to the prospect of lower interest rates and encouraging economic data.But many electric vehicle (EV) stocks have driven in the opposite direction. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), for example, are three EV stocks that have faced a rocky road in the early days of 2024. Despite their poor performances, though, there are valid reasons to believe that they can all accelerate higher in the months -- and years -- to come.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

