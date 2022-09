If You Make $100,000 in Average Annual Income, Here's What You'll Get From Social Security at 67

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For anyone born after 1960, the Social Security Administration (SSA) determines that your normal retirement age, which is when you would be entitled to your full benefit, is 67.But deciding whether or not you should retire at that age can be difficult. You can start receiving Social Security benefits as soon as you turn 62, but claiming early can significantly reduce your amount.You can also wait until 70 to start taking Social Security (increasing your benefit to the highest amount possible), but perhaps you don't want to wait that long. It depends on where you are in life from a financial perspective and how your health is doing.Continue reading