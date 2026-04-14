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NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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14.04.2026 13:45:00

If You Missed Out on Nvidia's Wild Gains, This Might Finally Be the Time to Buy Nvidia Stock.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the best investments ever on the stock market; it's up nearly 460,500% since it went public, turning a $1,000 investment into $4.61 million.It's unlikely there are retail investors who purchased at IPO and are still holding on today, but even if you'd been prescient enough to invest 10 years ago, a $1,000 investment would be worth $210,000 today.Nvidia stock may not deliver the same level of dazzling returns today, but new investors can still enjoy being part of Nvidia's growth story. And since Nvidia stock is trading almost 9% off its all-time highs, now could be a great time to buy shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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