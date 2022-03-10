If you or your company purchased Packaged Tuna products in containers 40 oz. or more from Costco, DOT Foods, Sysco, US Foods, Sam's Club, or Wal-Mart between June 1, 2011 and December 31, 2016, yo...

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, LLP regarding a class action settlement in the Packaged Seafood Products Antitrust Litigation.

What is this about?

The lawsuit, In re: Packaged Seafood Products Antitrust Litigation, No. 15-2670 (S.D. Cal.), alleges that Defendants Tri- Union Seafoods, LLC d/b/a Chicken of the Sea International and Thai Union Group PCL ("COSI Defendants") along with defendants Bumble Bee Foods, LLC, StarKist Company, and certain related parent entities of Bumble Bee and StarKist ("Defendants") conspired to fix, raise, and maintain the price of Packaged Tuna Products that resulted in purchasers paying more.

The COSI Defendants deny any wrongdoing but have agreed to a Settlement with the CFP Class to avoid the time and expense of legal proceedings. The Court has not ruled on approval of the Settlement.

Who is a Settlement Class Member?

You are a Class Member if you or your company purchaser of Foodservice-Size Packaged Tuna Products (40-ounces or larger) from DOT Foods, Sysco, US Foods, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, or Costco from June 1, 2011 to December 31, 2016. Visit www.PackagedSeafoodAntitrustCFPClass.com for more details on the exact states.

What are the benefits?

The COSI Defendants have agreed to pay $6,500,000 to provide benefits for eligible Claims. Payments will be determined based on the plan of allocation found on the Settlement website. If there are unused Settlement funds, a second distribution may occur or the remaining funds may be awarded to a Court approved cy pres recipient.

What are my rights?

Do Nothing : You will be bound by the Settlement and cannot sue COSI Defendants separately on the claims made in this Settlement and your claims will be resolved through this action and Settlement.

: You will be bound by the Settlement and cannot sue COSI Defendants separately on the claims made in this Settlement and your claims will be resolved through this action and Settlement. File a Claim : The claim filing process will be scheduled later. Register and you will be notified when the process starts so you can file a claim if necessary. If you do not file a claim and your transactional data is not received, you won't be paid in the Settlement.

: The claim filing process will be scheduled later. Register and you will be notified when the process starts so you can file a claim if necessary. If you do not file a claim and your transactional data is not received, you won't be paid in the Settlement. Register your current contact information : You will receive updated information on the Settlement and claims process.

: You will receive updated information on the Settlement and claims process. Exclude Yourself : Get out of the Settlement and receive no compensation. This is the only option that allows you to keep the right to sue for the same claims in this lawsuit. You will not get a payment from this Settlement, but you will be eligible to participate in any future settlements or judgments against non-settling defendants. Exclusions must be postmarked by May 13, 2022 .

: Get out of the Settlement and receive no compensation. This is the only option that allows you to keep the right to sue for the same claims in this lawsuit. You will not get a payment from this Settlement, but you will be eligible to participate in any future settlements or judgments against non-settling defendants. Exclusions must be postmarked by . Object to the Settlement: Objections must be postmarked by May 13, 2022 .

Further information about Registering, Excluding, and Objecting are available at www.PackagedSeafoodAntitrustCFPClass.com .

The Fairness Hearing will be held at the Edward J. Schwartz Courthouse, 221 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101 in Courtroom 13A, on August 12, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. to determine approval of the Settlement, award of attorneys' fees and expenses, including notice and administration fees, plus Representative Service Awards of up to $5,000 per class representative, total not to exceed $3,000,000. Interim Lead Counsel will seek past expense reimbursement of between $2,200,000 and $2,300,000 and named service awards totaling $90,000. Counsel estimates the combination of notice and claims administration will be at least $350,000. Subtracting these figures from $3,000,000 cap, Counsel expects to apply for a legal fee award not to exceed $340,000. The motion for fees and expenses will be posted on the website after they are filed.

For more information, visit www.PackagedSeafoodAntitrustCFPClass.com, call 1-833-927-0821 or write: Packaged Seafood Products Antitrust Litigation – CFP Class, c/o Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY 10150-5324.

