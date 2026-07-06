Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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06.07.2026 09:55:00
If You Own an Index Fund, You Likely Already Own SpaceX. Here Is How Much.
Following the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock is starting to pop up in a variety of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The number seems to increase by the day.To be precise, the stock in Elon Musk's reusable rockets company is a constituent of 148 ETFs as of July 3. The stock is a top-15 holding in 35 of those funds. Market participants looking to leverage ETFs as proxies on SpaceX stock have plenty of options to consider. There are actively managed funds with the flexibility to feature large exposure to SpaceX. Likewise, there's a growing population of dedicated space ETFs holding the stock.Investors may be surprised by which ETFs and index funds now hold SpaceX stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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