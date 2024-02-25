|
25.02.2024 12:25:00
If You Own Coca-Cola, Then You Will Love These 2 Dividend Kings
Dividend Kings are an elite group of companies that have distributed and raised their payouts for at least 50 consecutive years. As valuable as this track record is, Dividend Kings tend to take a back seat to faster-growing names during a market that keeps going higher.After all, optimistic investors would much rather find a company with growth prospects and that can pour all its excess earnings and cash flow into that growth rather than pass it along to shareholders in the form of a dividend. But long-term investors know that the true value of Dividend Kings is when equity prices are falling all around you, and yet, the Dividend King is there no matter what to provide reliable passive income.Here's why one of the best-known Dividend Kings, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), along with two other well-known names, Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), are all worth buying now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
