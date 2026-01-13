Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
13.01.2026 21:19:00
If You Own Lucid Stock, Take a Look at This Durable Stock Instead
Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) used to be a well-known electric vehicle (EV) stock that rode the hype of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) during the pandemic. The stock surged quickly upon its IPO, but the bubble burst a few years later.Investors can still buy Lucid stock, but it has a market cap just below $4 billion. The EV maker produces luxury electric vehicles, which won't fare well as living costs go up. The expiration of the EV tax credit only makes things worse, suggesting that now is the right time to sell Lucid stock.You don't have to invest in declining companies like Lucid or high-risk meme stocks to grow your portfolio. Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) is a good remedy for Lucid investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lucid
|
27.09.25
|Luxury EV maker Lucid bets on Uber as cash crunch looms (Financial Times)
|
29.08.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt am Freitagmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.25
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.25