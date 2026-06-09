Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.06.2026 08:00:00
If You Own This Popular ETF, You'll Soon Own SpaceX Shares Too. Here's What You Should Know.
When SpaceX makes its market debut on June 12, it'll be the largest initial public offering (IPO) in the stock market's history. Unsurprisingly, it has come with a lot of hype, but also a lot of scrutiny because of how the IPO is expected to be treated.The S&P Dow Jones Indices, which manages the S&P 500, considered altering its rules to fast-track SpaceX as well, but it faced significant backlash and decided against it after a vote. The Nasdaq, however, altered its rules to fast-track SpaceX into its Nasdaq-100 index. Let's take a look at what that means.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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