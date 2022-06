If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the market rout that has taken place since last November, many once high-flying tickers have come crashing back to Earth. It's no doubt a difficult time for investors, seeing their portfolios in the red. But it's also an opportune time to reassess the investment cases for your various holdings. A cheaper stock might warrant more capital being put behind that idea. In that vein, I believe there is one business, whose shares are down 64% in 2022, that investors need to pounce on now. If you already own Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), now is the time to buy more of this streaming stock. The common misconception about this top streaming company is that it is still mainly just a hardware business that sells media sticks you plug into your TV. While this segment did represent 11.8% of overall revenue in the most recent quarter, this figure is far lower than it was just a few years ago. Roku generates the vast (and growing) majority of sales from its Platform segment, which includes high-margin advertising and subscription revenue.