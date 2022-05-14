|
14.05.2022 13:20:00
If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell
AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has had a wild ride in the last few years. The company was devastated at the pandemic's onset when it was forced to shut its doors for several months. Then it was part of the epic meme-stock frenzy of 2021 when retail investors grouped to buy and hold downtrodden businesses.Fortunately, with the help of retail investors, AMC has survived the worst of the pandemic. That said, the company is still far from profitability, and its stock price is unreasonably elevated. If you are caught holding AMC shares in your portfolio, it's time to sell.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
