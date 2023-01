If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With a new year comes a fresh perspective on our investing strategies. And this means taking a look at your portfolio and figuring out which stocks to get rid of and which ones to keep. To be clear, this is probably something investors should be doing on a continual basis, but with the calendar turning, it's a good time to really spend some time reassessing what businesses you own and why you own them. Along those lines, if you still own Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), it's time to sell this consumer discretionary stock. Here's why. In its most recent fiscal quarter (Q1 2023, ended Sept. 30), Peloton generated revenue of $616.5 million (down 23% year over year) and a net loss of $408.5 million (down 9%), both of which seriously missed Wall Street expectations. These financial results continue a downward spiral for the fitness brand. Continue reading