PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the Procter & Gamble Aerosol Products Settlement.

You must file a timely and valid claim to receive a payment or a voucher under the settlement. Read this notice and visit www.aerosolspraysettlement.com or call 833-709-0662 for more information.

What is this notice about? A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action proceeding. The lawsuits in this proceeding claimed that certain aerosol antiperspirant, deodorant, body spray, dry shampoo, and dry conditioner products marketed by The Procter & Gamble Company ("P&G") prior to January 1, 2022 , including but not limited to aerosol antiperspirant, deodorant, body spray, dry shampoo, and dry conditioner products from the Secret, Old Spice, Pantene, Waterl December 31, 2021. The settlement, if approved, resolves the lawsuits and provides benefits to Settlement Class Members who do not exclude themselves from the Settlement Class.