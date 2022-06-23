If You Purchased Certain Disposable Contact Lenses for Your Own Use From June 1, 2013 to December 4, 2018, this Litigation and Two Class Action Settlements Could Affect Your Rights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued regarding In re Disposable Contact Lens Antitrust Litigation.

Two class action settlements have been reached with Alcon Vision LLC f/k/a Alcon Laboratories, Inc. ("Alcon") and Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. ("JJVCI"), or "Vistakon." The lawsuit alleges illegal minimum retail pricing policies by manufacturers called "Unilateral Pricing Policies," or "UPPs," for the distribution and sale of certain disposable contact lenses. The safety and effectiveness of contact lenses are not at issue in this lawsuit. Defendants deny they did anything wrong. The Court has not decided who is right.

In 2019, notice was provided regarding settlements with Bausch & Lomb, Inc. ("B&L"); and Cooper Vision, Inc. ("CVI") and the certification of the Litigation Classes. In 2020, notice was provided regarding the settlement with ABB Optical Group LLC ("ABB"). Alcon and JJVCI have since each agreed to separate settlements. If you are a member of the Settlement Class(es), you can participate in the Alcon and JJVCI Settlements regardless of whether you participated in the ABB, B&L, and/or CVI Settlement(s).

Who is Included?

The Alcon and JJVCI Settlement Class(es) include certain persons and entities residing in the United States who made retail purchases of disposable contact lenses subject to a UPP. For a list of the disposable contact lenses subject to a UPP and the dates of purchase included in the settlements, please visit the website below.

How can I get a payment?

The Alcon and JJVCI Settlements will establish Settlement Funds of $20 million and $55 million, respectively. If you already submitted a timely and valid claim for the ABB, B&L, and/or CVI Settlements, you do not need to submit another claim. You will automatically be included in the Alcon and JJVCI Settlements. If you did not submit a claim in the earlier settlements, you must submit a claim for the Alcon and JJVCI Settlements in order to receive compensation. You can file a claim at the website. The deadline to file a claim is August 22, 2022. You will not be able to share in the previous settlements if you did not submit a timely and valid Proof of Claim in those settlements. The Net Settlement Funds will be distributed once the Court grants final approval and the settlements become final. At that time, if you filed a valid claim, you will receive an email prompting you to select how you would like to be paid. You can receive your payment via a variety of digital options, or you can elect to receive a check. Please be patient.

Your other options.

If you do not want to be legally bound by the settlements you must exclude yourself by August 22, 2022. You may object to the settlements by August 22, 2022. The Detailed Notice available on the website explains how to exclude yourself or object. The Court has yet to set a date and time for the fairness hearing on final approval of the settlement and any other motions for fees and costs. As soon as the Court schedules the fairness hearing, the website will be updated with the date, time, location, and means of attendance. You may appear at the hearing, yourself or through an attorney you hire, but you don't have to. For more information, call toll-free 1-877-253-3649 or visit www.ContactLensSettlement.com.

Contacts:

Nathaniel C. Giddings; HAUSFELD LLP; 202-540-7200

Joseph P. Guglielmo; SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP; 212-223-6444

Benjamin Steinberg; ROBINS KAPLAN LLP; 212-980-7400

