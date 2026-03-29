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29.03.2026 10:06:00

If You Think President Donald Trump and the Fed Are Feuding Now, Wait Until the Effects of the Iran War Hit the Inflation Report

From an objective standpoint, the stock market has excelled with President Donald Trump in the White House. During his first, non-consecutive term (Jan. 20, 2017 – Jan. 20, 2021), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rallied 57%, 70%, and 142%, respectively. On an annualized basis, stock returns under Trump have been better than most presidents, dating back to the late 1890s.But this doesn't mean equities have advanced in a straight line under Trump, or that Wall Street hasn't dealt with its fair share of uncertainty.Although the Iran war is dominating headlines at the moment, it's President Trump's ongoing feud with the Federal Reserve -- more specifically, outgoing Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- that's been making waves on Wall Street over the last year. Rather than seeing this vocal disagreement on the future of interest rates die down, we're liable to see it escalate in a big way once the full effects of the Middle East conflict are reflected in U.S. economic data.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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