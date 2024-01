If You Think Roku Makes All Its Money From Media Sticks, Then You'll Be Shocked at How It Earns More Than 80% of Sales

A key part of Roku 's (NASDAQ: ROKU) business is its various hardware offerings, a lineup that includes media players, branded TVs, and other products. These provide consumers with a single easy-to-use interface that gives them access to all the streaming services out there.But if you're someone who thinks that this streaming enterprise makes all of its money from physical devices, then you'll be shocked to learn where 80% of its sales come from today. Here's what investors need to know about Roku's business model.About six years ago, Roku was making most of its revenue from its hardware devices. In 2017, 56% of sales came from this segment. The company was one of the first to sell streaming devices to consumers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel