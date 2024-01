If You Think That Amazon Makes Its Money By Selling Products Online, Then You'll Be Shocked By What Its Real Moneymaker Is

It's a modern miracle: Order any of the millions of items on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and most can be on your doorstep in 48 hours or less. Some items even arrive that very same day.Consumers might be used to this level of speed by now. But two-day shipping was a novelty when Amazon launched its Prime subscription service in 2005. And I would argue that this impressive service absolutely catapulted the adoption of Amazon 's e-commerce platform.Consider that in 2004, the last full year before Prime, Amazon had revenue of $6.9 billion, and all of it was from e-commerce. The company did more than eight times this much e-commerce revenue in the third quarter of 2023 alone.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel