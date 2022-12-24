If You Want Social Security Someday, Here's What to Do Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security plays a vital role in financial planning for the tens of millions of working Americans and their families. As you contemplate how you'll make ends meet in retirement, you'll increasingly find that Social Security benefits offer a lot of advantages that other financial resources don't.Most recently, the cost-of-living adjustments that Social Security provides have become of paramount importance for those fighting the impacts of high inflation rates. Recipients are expecting a healthy boost in their monthly checks come 2023.If you're not yet receiving Social Security benefits, you might wonder how much you should expect the program to pay you and your family, both in retirement and under other circumstances. To help with that, the Social Security Administration offers a statement that includes vital information about your future benefits. Here's more about what the Social Security statement is and how you can get it.Continue reading