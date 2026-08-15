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15.08.2026 16:00:00
If You Want the Largest Lifetime Social Security Benefit, Claiming at This Age Is Probably Your Best Bet
You can make an argument for or against every Social Security claiming age because there are genuine trade-offs with each one. That's how the system was designed, not to make things complicated, but to give people options while still trying to keep things somewhat fair for everyone.There is no best claiming age for every senior, but there is one claiming age that tends to rise above the rest if you want the largest lifetime benefit. That doesn't mean it's the right choice for you, though.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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