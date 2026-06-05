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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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05.06.2026 19:58:26
If You Want to Buy SpaceX Before the IPO, This ETF Makes It Easier Than You Think
In an unexpected twist, S&P Dow Jones Indices, the overseer of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), announced that it won't fast-track any of the big artificial intelligence (AI)-linked initial public offerings (IPOs) into the index. That means SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic will have to wait at least a year before inclusion.But just because mega-IPOs like SpaceX won't get early access to S&P 500-linked investors doesn't mean the enthusiasm for the stock is diminished, or that early access in other ways isn't on their minds. Investors hoping to take a position in SpaceX prior to the expected June 12 IPO actually have an easier time than they might think.One way is to buy shares of the ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ: XOVR). It takes positions in innovative public and late-stage privately held companies. The fund's largest position right now is through special purpose vehicle (SPV) exposure to SpaceX. This SpaceX SPV position is currently 23% of the entire portfolio. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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