If You Want to Invest in Chick-fil-A, This Dividend Stalwart Might Be Your Best Option

In surprising news, Popeyes is reportedly the second largest chicken restaurant chain in the U.S. by market share, according to Barclays. The fast-food chain is owned by Restaurant Brands International and recently took the silver trophy from Yum! Brands' KFC.Even though Popeyes and KFC are popular chicken restaurant chains, the research from Barclays shows that both continue to lose market share to the undisputed winner of the space: Chick-fil-A.Since it's clearly one of the most successful restaurant companies in the world, many investors wish they could buy stock in Chick-fil-A. However, it's not publicly traded. But don't despair, because there's still one way to participate in the company's success. And many investors know nothing about it.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel