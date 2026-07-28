Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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28.07.2026 10:05:00
If You'd Bought $10,000 of SpaceX Stock at the IPO, Here's What You'd Have Today
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is a spectacular business with visions, ideas, and ambitions that, if accomplished, would absolutely change humanity forever. It's also an overvalued stock that has spent most of the weeks since its IPO reminding investors how gravity works.If you had invested $10,000 in SpaceX at its IPO price of $135, your investment would be worth about $8,200 as of this writing, assuming you held on to your shares.If, however, you bought the stock at its opening day price of about $150, your investment would be worth about $7,400. By contrast, if you had bought SpaceX at its peak price of about $225, then your shares would be worth roughly $4,900.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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