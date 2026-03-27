AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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27.03.2026 23:12:00
If You'd Bought 100 Shares of Realty Income 10 Years Ago, Here's the Dividend Check You'd Be Cashing Today
So, you bought into the Realty Income (NYSE: O) stock a decade ago, and you're wondering just how much you're collecting in dividends now. Let's take a look.First, remember that Realty Income is a real estate investment trust (REIT), so it's required to pay out at least 90% of its income as dividends. (REITs typically own lots of properties, leasing them out to tenants.) It sports a significant dividend yield -- 5.35%, as of March 25.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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