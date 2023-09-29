|
29.09.2023 11:41:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in AGNC Investment 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
It is very easy for dividend investors to get drawn in by an ultra-high dividend yield, like the 15% yield on offer from AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). More often than not, however, focusing too heavily on yield ends up being a mistake. The past 10 years shows that very clearly with this unique real estate investment trust (REIT). Here's a look at what happened, and why shareholders have been painfully let down.If you had purchased $1,000 worth of AGNC stock a decade ago, it would be worth just over $413 today. That's brutal, particularly when you compare that result to that of the average REIT, using Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) as a proxy, which would have turned $1,000 into a bit more than $1,132. Okay, that's not exactly great either, but it is way better than the deep losses investors would have suffered with AGNC.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!