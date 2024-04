If You'd Invested $1,000 in Alphabet 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Including dividends, the Nasdaq Composite Index has produced a total return of 103% (as of April 19) in the past five years. This means your capital would have effectively doubled, which is a fantastic gain.But you should know that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), one of world's dominant internet firms, has significantly exceeded that benchmark's gain. If you had invested $1,000 in this "Magnificent Seven" stock five years ago , you'd have more than $2,500 today. That's a stellar 151% return.Let's look closer at Alphabet .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel