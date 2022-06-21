|
If You'd Invested $1,000 in AMD in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have been brutally battered in 2022 as investors have shunned richly valued technology companies amid rising interest rates, surging inflation, and the semiconductor shortage that's hurting the growth of chipmakers.However, those who bought shares of AMD back in 2015 are still sitting on nice gains even after the huge slide in the company's stock price in 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
