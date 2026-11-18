Imagine investing in the stock market at one of the worst possible times.

On March 24, 2000, the S&P 500 closed at a record high. It wouldn't hit another one until May 30, 2007, more than seven years later.

It didn't last long, though. Shortly after this, the financial crisis started and led the S&P 500 into another multi-year bear market. Ultimately, it wouldn't hit a new all-time high that it stayed above until March 28, 2013.

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